'They Disappeared My Hair': Trump SLAMS Time Magazine For Clicking His 'Super Bad Picture' In 'Relatively Good Story'

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed Time Magazine for using his "super bad picture" as its cover photo for an edition on the Gaza Peace Deal. In his post on Truth Social, the US President said that the magazine had written a relatively good article, but it "disappeared" his hair in the cover photo.

The US President further stated that it seemed that something like a "floating crown" was moving over his head.

"Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one," Trump stated.

"Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?" he added.

Notably, Trump was honoured on TIME Magazine cover for the November edition after he brokered the Gaza Peace Deal to end the Israel-Hamas conflict. The US President signed the Gaza deal on Monday in the presence of world leaders from across the globe. As part of the Gaza Peace Plan, Hamas released all 20 Israeli hostages.

In February this year also, Trump slammed Time Magazine for its cover featuring billionaire Elon Musk sitting behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. The Magazine had written a lengthy article on Musk. It irked the US President.

During a media interaction at the White House during a meeting with the Japanese prime minister in February, when a reporter asked Trump about the cover, he said, "s TIME magazine still in business? I didn't even know that."

"Elon is doing a great job. He is finding tremendous fraud and corruption, and waste. You see it with the USAID, but you are going to see even more with other agencies and other parts of the government," he had further added.