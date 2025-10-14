 Bipin Joshi, Lone Nepalese Hindu Taken Hostage By Hamas After October 7 Attack, Confirmed Dead
Over two years after being kidnapped by Hamas, the militant group on Monday handed over Nepalese Hindu student Bipin Joshi's body to Israel. He arrived in Israel in September 2023.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 12:12 PM IST
Tel Aviv: Over two years after he was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023, the militant group on Monday (October 13) handed over Nepalese Hindu student Bipin Joshi's body to Israel. Hamas on Monday released 20 living hostages. The militant group also handed over the dead bodies of four hostages, including that of Joshi.

The news of the Nepalese student's death shattered all the hopes of his family. Joshi was captured by the militant group almost three weeks after he arrived in Israel's Kibbutz Alumim, reportedly for an agriculture study.

Apart from Joshi, 16 other Nepalese students had also arrived in Israel. ON October 7, when Hamas stormed into southern Israel in Jibbutz, 10 of Joishi's compatriots died in the attack, reported News18.

Joshi arrived in Israel in September 2023, where he was also joined by 16 other students from Nepal for agricultural training and a work program.

During the attack, Joshi saved the lives of many students. When militants hurled grenades towards Joshi and other students, he grabbed one of the grenades and threw it away. He was captured by Hamas militants and taken to Gaza.

The last footage of Joshi, released by the Israeli military, showed him being dragged into Gaza's Shifa Hospital. After his abduction, his family members and friends hoped to see him alive again. At the time Joshi was captured, he was 22 years old. He would have turned 25 on October 26 this year.

On Monday, as part of the US-brokered Gaza Peace Plan, Hamas released all 20 living hostages. As per reports, there were 48 hostages in the custody of Hamas, out of which 20 were alive. The militant group is yet to hand over the bodies of 24 hostages. As part of the ex-change deal, Israel also released several Palestinian prisoners.

