The new normal: Luxury label Christian Dior to revive fashion shows through live stream, sans front row

As the world is returning back to normalcy by accepting the 'new normal', French luxury label Christian Dior has announced that it would go ahead with its calendar fashion shows for 2020. The luxury designer brand will go ahead with the calendar fashion shows for this year in July, reports Reuters. However, it will have their Italian catwalk display sans the much celebrated front-row audience of A-list celrbities.

Chief Executive of Dior Pietro Beccari said that it will premiere a mid-season 'cruise' range in Leece on July 22, with a live-streamed fashion show.

Reuters quotes him as saying, "We would like to send a message of support, of hope, of optimism and of rebirth. I'm thinking about big suppliers but also the small ones, many tiny family businesses of artisans in France and in Italy ... many of them didn't know and still do not know how to survive."

Meanwhile, the Italian government began loosening virus lockdown restrictions last month. Public health officials say that while new cases are getting confirmed in much smaller numbers than before, they show the virus is still circulating.

Italy has added another 49 deaths to its official coronavirus death toll as it approaches the four-month anniversary of the start of its outbreak. The civil protection agency said Saturday that Italy registered 262 new confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, with the hard-hit Lombardy region still tallying the most.

In all, Italy has reported 238,275 confirmed cases and 34,610 deaths since identifying its first domestic coronavirus infection on Feb. 21 in the Lombardy town of Codogno.

Inputs by AP