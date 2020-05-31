Watch: Rioters loot luxury stores in Portland, Louis Vuitton bags worth $85K stolen

Meanwhile, Apple store, Starbucks, H&M clothing store and at Capital One were among the other stores that were looted at the same mall.

This comes in the wake of the killing in Georgia of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot after being pursued by two white men while running in their neighborhood, and in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic that has thrown millions out of work, killed more than 100,000 people in the U.S. and disproportionately affected black people.

President Donald Trump did little to tamp down the anger, firing off a series of tweets ridiculing people who protested outside the White House and warning that if protesters breached the fence, "they would ... have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen." Minnesota has steadily increased the number of National Guardsmen it says it needs to contain the unrest, and has now called up 1,700.

The arrest and charging of the officer who held his knee to Floyd's neck on Friday appears to have provided little balm.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has declared an emergency and ordered a nighttime curfew for the city.

