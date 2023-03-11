Thailand: Picture of elephant with deformed back due to work in tourism industry draws flak from netizens

Image credit: Wildlife Friends Foundation in Thailand

A photo of an elephant showing human cruelty on animals working in the tourism industry is attracting attention from netizens on social media.

Wildlife Friends Foundation in Thailand (WFFT)'s picture on Instagram shows Pai Lin, a 71-year-old female elephant whose spin has been disfigured after working in the tourism industry in Thailand for 25 years carrying up to six tourists on its back regularly.

"This photograph shows Pai Lin's spine, which should naturally be rounded and raised, is caved in and sunken from the heavy weight of repeated work," wrote the group.

Deteriorate tissue and bones

"This continuous pressure on their [Elephants'] bodies can deteriorate the tissue and bones on their back, causing irreversible physical damage to their spine," the organization added.

The organisation working for the welfare of animals also shared another picture of an elephant Boon Chuey whose spine was deformed by tourist rides.

WFFT's post has received more than 20,000 likes.

Netizens reacted in the comment section with many thanking the organisation for spreading awareness while others called for an end to such human cruelty.

One of users art_by_jo_maynard said, "We have no rights to use animals for our entertainment...elephants are wild social animals who have the right to be free with their families."

Another users marinasidhu said, "Horrific...makes my heart bleed."

WFFT is an NGO that works towards wildlife rescue and rehabiliation centre for different animals.