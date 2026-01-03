Venezuela: Multiple Explosions Reported In Caracas Amid Tensions With US; VIDEO

Caracas: At least seven explosions were reported in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, in the early hours of Saturday (local time). The exact reason for these explosions is still not known. According to reports, there was a power outage in the southern part of the city after the explosions.

Several videos showing blasts in Caracas also surfaced online. People ran out of their houses in panic after loud explosions. In the viral videos, a column of smoke could be seen billowing out of the area where the blasts occurred.

🇻🇪 MULTIPLE EXPLOSIONS REPORTED IN CARACAS, VENEZUELA



Residents across Caracas reported loud explosions, low-flying aircraft, and siren-like alarms in the early hours of January 3rd at 2:00 AM local time. Videos circulating on social media show flashes and smoke columns at… pic.twitter.com/32uUkcdKLC — Crown Intelligence Group (@crownintelgroup) January 3, 2026

Notably, the explosions took place near a major military base in Caracas. So far, there are no reports of any injuries.As per Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional, several helicopters were seen over Caracas amid the explosions.

The amount of collateral damage due to the explosions is yet to be ascertained. There has not been any comment by the Venezuelan government over the incident so far. As per some media reports, it is suspected that the US might have carried out aurstrikes in Venezuela.

The developments come amid heightened tensions between Venezuela and the United States. Last week, US President Donald Trump claimed that the country's forces allegedly carried out an attack on Venezuelan soil against drug trafficking targets. The US has been pressuring Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to step down.

🚨 BREAKING: At least six large EXPLOSIONS have just occurred throughout Caracas, the capital of Venezuela



Unconfirmed reports of potential U.S. airstrikes targeting military infrastructure



President Trump may have just dropped the hammer. pic.twitter.com/R0iLgG9303 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 3, 2026

On Friday, Venezuela said it was open to negotiating an agreement with the United States to combat drug trafficking. Maduro also accused the US of planning to force a government change in Venezuela and gain access to its vast oil reserves through the monthslong pressure campaign. In August last year, the US reportedly deployed a massive military in the Caribbean Sea.