Thailand Floods: Death Toll Climbs To 145, 3.6 Million People Affected By Calamity - VIDEO

Thailand Floods | X/@MarioNawfal

The death toll in flood-hit southern Thailand has reached 145 as of Friday, causing massive destruction across the region. At least 1.2 million households and 3.6 million people across 12 southern provinces have been affected by days of relentless heavy rain, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

The flooding is said to be among the worst in recent years. The impact of the floods has left large areas submerged, stranded thousands and caused extensive damage to property and infrastructure. Songkhla province is the worst hit by the calamity and 110 people have died in the region itself.

🇹🇭 THAILAND’S SOUTH GOES UNDERWATER - WORST FLOODS IN 25 YEARS, RAINFALL NOT SEEN IN 300 YEARS



10 southern provinces are drowning, and Hat Yai is taking the beating of a lifetime.



More than 2 million people are affected - entire districts swallowed, roads erased, homes turned… https://t.co/bXF1F7gS2R pic.twitter.com/UgpqZxW0ZJ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 25, 2025

Authorities said search and rescue teams are making progress as water levels continue to fall. Rescue teams have reached residential areas that had been inaccessible for days.

The floods have placed enormous pressure on roads and airports, disrupted tourism, and made travel difficult for visitors in southern Thailand.

Earlier in the year, a major earthquake struck neighbouring Myanmar. In July, Thailand experienced deadly border clashes with Cambodia.

Thailand’s economy has shrunk by 0.6% in the last quarter and its tourism sector is struggling to stay afloat.

People planning to visit Thailand are being advised to avoid flooded areas, stay in contact with airlines and local operators, and keep updated with official information related to the floods.