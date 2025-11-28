 India Signs ₹7,995 Crore Deal With US To Sustain MH-60R Navy Helicopters, Boost Indigenous Capability
Sustainment Support is a comprehensive package which includes provisioning of spares, support equipment, product support, training and technical support, repair and replenishment of components and setting up of ‘Intermediate’ level component repairs and Periodic Maintenance Inspection facilities in India.

IANSUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
The Ministry of Defence said, in a statement, that it has signed Letters of Offer and Acceptance (LOAs) with the US government under the Foreign Military Sales programme of the US, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh here. | X @SpokespersonMoD

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure domestic capability build-up in the long run, the Centre on Friday said it has signed a Rs 7,995 crore agreement with the United States for sustainment support of the Indian Navy’s fleet of MH60R helicopters through Follow-on Support and Follow-on Supply Support for a period of five years.

The Ministry of Defence said, in a statement, that it has signed Letters of Offer and Acceptance (LOAs) with the US government under the Foreign Military Sales programme of the US, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh here.

Sustainment Support is a comprehensive package which includes provisioning of spares, support equipment, product support, training and technical support, repair and replenishment of components and setting up of 'Intermediate' level component repairs and Periodic Maintenance Inspection facilities in India.

In-country development of these facilities will ensure capability build-up in the long run and reduced dependence on the US, thus aligning with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the government said.

article-image

This would further lead to indigenous product and services development through MSMEs and other Indian firms, it added.

The Defence Ministry further stated that the sustainment support would significantly enhance the operational availability and maintainability of the technologically advanced, all-weather capable MH60R helicopters, which also have Anti-Submarine Warfare capability, acquired through the US government.

In addition, the support would enable the operation of these helicopters from dispersed locations as well as ships, ensuring optimal performance during all their primary and secondary missions/roles.

The MH-60R helicopter brings transformational anti-submarine (ASW) and anti-surface warfare (ASuW) capabilities to navies around the world. The aircraft is rugged, powerful, and reliable. Whether operating from shore or ship, MH-60R operators can confidently prosecute the mission and return home safely.

article-image

It has advanced digital sensors that include the multi-mode radar, electronic support measures system, electro-optical/infrared camera, datalinks, aircraft survivability systems, dipping sonar and sonobuoys.

