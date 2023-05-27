Texas teen arrested for killing parents, 2 siblings, claims they were cannibals | Representative Image

Texas: An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Texas, US, after he shot and killed his entire family, including his mother, father, and two siblings. He claimed that they were all cannibals and had planned to eat him. The man was charged with capital murder and taken into custody on Tuesday following the shooting incident, CBS reported.

5-year-old brother among those shot dead

Police responded to reports of a man harming his family and making threats of killing self. Officers from the small town of Nash discovered Cesar Olalde barricaded inside a home, where multiple deceased individuals were found.

Authorities successfully persuaded the armed man to surrender. The lifeless bodies of his parents, Reuben Olalde and Aida Garcia, his older sister Lisbet Olalde, and his 5-year-old brother Oliver Olalde were discovered inside a bathroom.

A coworker of the man's sister had visited their home to check on her when she failed to show up for work. This coworker reported that Cesar Olalde killed his entire family because he believed they were cannibals and planned to eat him.

An ongoing investigation into the matter is underway.