Texas church shooting leaves 2 worshippers dead, gunman killed

Houston: A gunman pulled out a shotgun and opened fire on worshippers at a church during Sunday service in Texas, killing two persons before being fatally shot by an armed members of the congregation, the authorities said.
The shooting took place at about 11:50 am (local time), during the morning service on Sunday. The service was being live-streamed on social media.
According to the authorities, the gunman pulled out a shotgun at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, a suburb of Fort Worth, and begun firing.
The two churchgoers who were shot, died later in a hospital, police said.
Video footage showed the gunman stand up and speak to a man nearby, who gestured at another parishioner. The gunman then fired at the man he gestured toward.
The gunman fired again, at the man he had spoken to, before a member of the congregation acting as a security guard returned fire with a shotgun, immediately felling the attacker.
Several other parishioners also produced handguns and trained them on the attacker.
Their actions, described as "heroic" by the Texas Department of Public Safety, brought a quick end to the attack that remained under investigation on Sunday night.
