Terrifying Video Shows ‘Overworked’ Driver Veering Off Bus Into Moyka River In Russia's St. Petersburg Killing 7

Seven people died and several others were injured after a bus careered off a bridge and fell into the Moika River in the Russian’s St Petersburg on Friday. The incident occurred in downtown St. Petersburg around 1 p.m, Xinhua news agency reported.

Watch the video here:

Horrifying footage shows the moment a bus crashed off a bridge and into the Moyka River in Saint Petersburg, Russia.



Local media reported that at least five people died, with four “seriously injured”. Around 20 people were on board at the time of the crash.



The driver's wife…

The driver lost control of the vehicle while making a turn before crashing from a bridge and sinking in seconds. There were around 20 people inside the bus at the time of the accident.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry earlier on Friday reported that three people died, four people were in critical condition, while two others were in serious condition.

The driver, 44, has been detained and interrogated.

According to local media reports, he blamed the accident on failing brakes. However, the driver’s wife reportedly stated that he had been forced to work a morning shift after doing 20 hours the day before.