Teenager Held After 'Stabbing' Attack At UK Gurdwara: Reports

Videos being shared on social media are showing a scuffle in which police officials are trying to subdue a teenaged boy. | X (@herminder70)

Police in Kent arrested a 17-year-old boy after he stabbed two people at a gurdwara located in Gravesend, said reports in UK media. The attack took place on Thursday night (July 11). Videos being shared on the social media show a violent scene where the boy is being pinned to the ground as police officials try to arrest him. The name of the attacker wasn't officially released by the police in the immediate aftermath of the arrest.

Daily Mail reported that injured worshippers were standing outside the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara on Saddington Street. Cuts on their hands, arms and wrists were reportedly seen.

BBC reported citing a statement from police that injuries of those hurt were not serious and they were treated in local medical centres.

As quoted by Daily Mail, spokesperson for the Kent Police said that a call reporting disturbance at Gurdwara. Officials then rushed to the scene and subdued the attacker.

Nature of attack unclear

There was no immediate official comment on whether this was racially motivated or a terror attack.

The police are not searching for anyone else in connection with the attack at the moment.

This is the same gurdwara the current Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner visited two weeks ago. This visit came before UK general election.

Lauren Sullivan, MP from the area, expressed shock and sadness at the stabbing attack.

"...My thoughts are with those hurt, their family, and the community...," she said in a post on X.

"...I would like to thank emergency services for their swift response to this awful event. Full details are still emerging and there are many rumours running about so its right that we let the emergency services deal with the situation and complete their investigation and release the information as they can." she added.

(With inputs from agencies)