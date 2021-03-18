Tanzanian President John Magufuli passes away at 61

The President of Tanzania, John Magufuli, passed away at the age of 61 on Wednesday, March 17 due to heart complications.

Tanzania's vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan addressed the nation on state television announcing that the President breathed his last at a hospital in Dar es Salaam.

Magufuli was away from the public's eye for more than two weeks. Hence, rumours surrounding his health were spreading around. The opposition politicians had said last week that Magufuli had contracted Covid-19. However, this statement received no confirmation from the President.

Magufuli was a coronavirus sceptic who advised resorting to prayers and herbal-infused steam therapy to fight against the deadly Coronavirus. He had declared Tanzania "Covid-19 free" in June 2020. From the efficacy of masks to the RT-PCR tests, he doubted each measure involved in tackling the virus.

As per Tanzania's constitution, Ms Hassan will be the new president of Tanzania. She will complete the rest of Magufuli's five-year term which he commenced last year.