Car Explodes In Israel's Tel Aviv, Several Injured - VIDEO

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
Car Explodes In Israel's Tel Aviv | X/@Worldsource24

Tel Aviv: A car explosion was reported in Israel's Tel Aviv, on Thursday, with several people reportedly injured in the blast, news agency Reuters reported, citing local media. The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined.

Videos from the scene have emerged, showing fire and thick smoke billowing onto the road.

Among the injured is a 46-year-old man, who suffred minor injuries in the car explosion at La Guardia Street.

MDA teams provided treatment and evacuated him to Ichilov Hospital in the city. Police reported that forces arrived at the spot.

Earlier in February, a series of explosions took place, when three empty buses near Tel Aviv were targeted with explosive devices. Authorities classified those blasts as a "terror attack."

No casualties were reported in the February incident, as the buses were empty. According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, three explosive devices detonated inside the buses in southern Tel Aviv.

The first two bus bombs exploded within minutes of each other, while the third went off 15 minutes later. Israeli responders discovered additional explosives on two other buses, which had not detonated.

Police confirmed all five bombs used in February were identical and equipped with timers, indicating a coordinated effort.

After the February incident, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the military to intensify raids across the West Bank.

