Afghan Refugee Who Fled 'Dangerous' Afghanistan & Got Asylum In UK Returns To His Homeland For 8-Week Holiday

Kabul: A small boat migrant who won asylum in the UK after claiming he fled “dangerous” conditions in Afghanistan has returned to his home country for an eight-week summer holiday, Daily Mail reported.

The migrant, named DG Usamana, travelled 5,000 miles from Kabul after arriving in Britain by dinghy in 2022.

Usamana, who is also a TikTok user, returned to Kabul for an eight-week vacation during the summer of 2024. He had previously filmed his arrival in the UK from Kabul on a small boat, sharing the footage on social media.

Sharing highlights of his vacation on various platforms, Usamana posted videos of his visits to the famous tourist spot idyllic Band-e Amir National Park and a scenic lake ride aboard an orange raft.

He also filmed a convoy of cars touring the picturesque Takhar province in north-western Afghanistan. In another post, he also posted about his return flight to the UK via Dubai, captioned it: “Back to UK.”

Usamana convinced UK authorities and was granted asylum after claiming that Afghanistan was “too dangerous” to return to.

According to Government guidelines, asylum seekers, or those granted protection status, are not permitted to return to their country of origin. In light of this, the Home Office has launched a detailed investigation into the asylum seeker's status in the UK.

"Whilst we do not comment on individual cases, where there is evidence of someone holding protection status returning to their country of origin, it will trigger a review of their status," a Home Office spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Reportedly, the number of illegal migrants who have crossed the Channel so far this year has reached 32,103, a record figure for this point in the year.