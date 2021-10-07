e-Paper Get App

World

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 04:56 PM IST

Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah awarded 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature

Associated Press
Stockholm: Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.

The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of his "uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism." Born in Zanzibar and based in England, Gurnah is a professor at the University of Kent. His novel "Paradise" was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 1994.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million).

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 04:56 PM IST
