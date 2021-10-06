e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 03:53 PM IST

Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan win 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

The prize for literature will also be given by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Thursday, October 7
FPJ Web Desk
Nobel Prize winners Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan | Photo: Twitter Image

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan “for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis".

The prize-awarding institution, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday, October 6 announced the prizes on their official website.

"Chemistry was the most important science for Alfred Nobel’s own work. The development of his inventions as well as the industrial processes he employed were based upon chemical knowledge. Chemistry was the second prize area that Nobel mentioned in his will," the Academy said.

The prize for literature will also be given by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Thursday, October 7. The announcements are likely to be made at 4:30 pm.

The announcement comes a day after the Academy awarded the 2021 Nobel in Physics to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann, Giorgio Parisi jointly for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.

ALSO READ

Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi win 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 03:53 PM IST
