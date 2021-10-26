e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 01:13 PM IST

Taliban's Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Baradar meets Chinese foreign minister Wang in Doha

Taliban's spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid in a statement informed that the two delegations discussed Afghanistan's ongoing political and economic situation.
Taliban's Deputy PM Mullah Baradar with China FM Wang Yi | Photo-Twitter/@China2ASEAN

Doha: Taliban delegation headed by Mullah Baradar, the First Deputy of Afghanistan's Prime Minister on Monday met with the Chinese delegation headed by Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Doha, Qatar and discussed the ongoing political and economic situation in the war-torn nation.

Taliban's spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid in a statement informed that the two delegations discussed Afghanistan's ongoing political and economic situation, reported Khaama Press.

The statement also read that Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi is all set to engage in two-day talks with the Chinese delegation, reported Khaama Press.

Both the countries will be discussing vital bilateral issues.

Earlier, Mullah Baradar had met with the administrator of the UNDP Achim Steiner.

The meeting was centered around Afghanistan's current situation and poverty and the UNDP administrator had pledged to offer the people of the war-torn country with humanitarian aids.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 01:13 PM IST
