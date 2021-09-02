Afghanistan: Taliban using propaganda to gain control of Panjshir, says National Resistance Front spokesperson

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan alleged that Taliban was spreading rumours and using propaganda to gain control over Panjshir.

The group’s spokesperson Fahim Dashty in a statement issued on Wednesday said that the enemy has spread rumors that they had entered parts of Panjshir, according to a report.

“These are psychological operations and propaganda. We assure everyone of full control over all the passes and entrances of Panjshir,” said Fahim Dashty.

He further stated that the enemy made multiple attempts to enter Shotul from Jabul-Saraj, but failed every time.

In a video shared earlier by Muslim Shirzad, Dashty said, "The Taliban after several offensive attacks in Khawak Pass in past 40 hours, were defeated heavily, they have lost 40 of their fighters, 35 wounded".

“The enemy has been repelled and no clashes have been reported on that front since this morning,” the report said claimed.



He added that the reports from hospitals in Kabul 'tell of mounting number of Taliban wounded who were left untreated' as hospital staff had not returned to work since the Taliban’s takeover of the capital Kabul.

