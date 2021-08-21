Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul to meet jihadi leaders, politicians for an inclusive government set-up. Details inside

Kabul: The Taliban's co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kabul on Saturday for talks with fellow members and other politicians on establishing a new Afghan government.

"He will be in Kabul to meet jihadi leaders and politicians for an inclusive government set-up," a senior Taliban official told AFP.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban leader freed from a Pakistani jail in 2010 on the request of the US less than three years ago, has emerged as an "undisputed victor" of the 20-year war in Afghanistan. While Haibatullah Akhundzada is the Taliban's overall leader, Baradar is its political chief and its most public face.

Baradar was relocated to Qatar and appointed head of the Taliban's political office in Doha, where he oversaw the signing of the foreign forces' withdrawal agreement with the Americans.

Baradar arrived in Afghanistan on Tuesday from Qatar, choosing to touch down in the country's second biggest city Kandahar -- the Taliban's spiritual birthplace.

Baradar on Sunday said that the terror group's victory that saw all cities of the country fall to them in just 10 days was unexpectedly swift and had no match in the world. In a video message, he said the real test would begin now with meeting the expectations of the people and serving them by resolving their problems, Al Jazeera reported.

