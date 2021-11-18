Taiwan deploys first squadron of F-16 fighter jets amid China's military aggression

Taipei: As China increased military incursions in Taiwan, the self ruled island on Thursday deployed the most advanced version of the US-made F-16 fighter jet in its defence force, a move that experts say would significantly boost its defence against the Chinese military aggression.

These aircraft are equipped with advanced technology that will substantially strengthen Taiwan's national defence against threats emerging from the Chinese Communist Party. The defence machines also symbolize Taipei's close cooperation with the US, President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen informed in a tweet.

"Taiwan's first squadron of upgraded F-16V fighter jets has entered service. These aircraft symbolize our close cooperation with the US & are equipped with advanced technology that will substantially strengthen our national defence," Tsai said in a tweet.

This came as Beijing claims sovereignty over Taiwan and has increased military incursions in the democratic country.

In October, a border security analyst had said that early delivery of the US-made F16 jets would help Taiwan speed up the incorporation of the jets into its Air Force and strengthen its air defence capabilities amid the increase in incursions from China.

The remarks came from Institute for National Defence and Security Research analyst, Shu Hsiao-huang, who said that if the US agrees to hand over the 66 F-16Vs Taiwan purchased in 2019 earlier than scheduled, they could be stationed in Taitung and be used to respond to threats in southern Taiwan, where the possibility of an aerial conflict with China is greatest, Taiwan News reported citing the CNN.

Taiwan is a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China.

Despite being governed separately for more than seven decades, China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.

