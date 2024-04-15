Sydney Church Stabbing: Angry Mob 'Chops Off' Smiling Attacker's Fingers For Attacking Bishop During Sermon | Twitter

Sydney: In a shocking incident, a bishop was stabbed multiple times in a church in Sydney on Monday. The incident was caught on camera, and the video of the horrific incident is circulating on social media. It can be seen in the video that a man dressed in black attacked the bishop at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley. The attacker was reportedly apprehended by the people present inside the church and was restrained after he attacked and injured four people in the incident.

Various pictures of the attacker are circulating on social media, showing him shamelessly smiling after being caught by the people. It seems that the attacker is proud of assaulting the Christian leader at the church in the presence of worshippers. Another picture shows the attacker with an injured hand and a bandage wrapped around it.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It is being claimed on social media that the angry crowd severed the fingers of the attacker after apprehending him. However, the reports remain unconfirmed yet. A large crowd gathered around the church after news of the attack spread in the vicinity. The incident was witnessed by many people as the event was being live-streamed on social media. The attacker stabbed the bishop while he was delivering his sermon at the church.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There are reports that the attacker is a radical Muslim and was allegedly shouting "Allahu Akbar" while attacking the priest. The NSW Police reached the scene and brought the situation under control after the mob gathered around the church.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There are also reports that the mob attacked the police vehicle in which the attacker was being transported. The police took the attacker into custody. The police said that the accused has been removed from the church and taken to an undisclosed location.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The bishop and others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack and have been taken to the hospital for treatment. There are reports that the condition of the priest is stable.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The NSW Police issued a statement about the incident on their official social media account and said that the police are present at the scene and have urged the public to avoid the area.

The police said, "Police continue to work on restoring order following an alleged stabbing at a church in Wakeley in Sydney’s southwest. About 7.10pm tonight (Monday 15 April 2024) police were called to Welcome Street, Wakeley, following reports a number of people were stabbed. Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command, supported by multiple police resources from a number of commands and specialist units attended."

They furhter said, "A male was arrested on scene and he has been removed from the church and taken to an undisclosed location. The injured individuals suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being conveyed to hospital. A large police response is underway and the public is urged to avoid the area. More information will be provided once it becomes available."