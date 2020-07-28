Sweden's Lund University admin snaps after being trolled by Indians on Facebook

Touted as one of the world’s top 100 universities, Sweden's Lund University has often been the punching bag of Indian memes. It has now addressed the issue via Facebook, suggesting that the educational institution has had enough.

In Swedish, 'Lund' means 'green area' but sadly it translates to a ‘penis’ in Hindi (Indian language) slang.

The admin of the university’s Facebook page penned down a post urging Indians to stop trolling them, since it takes hours of labour in deleting the troll comments on the virtual platform.

Here’s what the post read.

“We have had this Facebook page for ten years now and every now and then it is "rediscovered" by students in certain countries who spread it to their friends. We are well aware that our name is entertaining to you and with thousands of languages in the world, there will of course always be words that sound funny in another language.

Lund is the name of a medieval town in Southern Sweden. The word means "green area" and is pronounced in a very different way in Swedish than the word that you are thinking of in your language. The university name comes from the name of the city and the Swedish name is "Lunds universitet".

This is an international research university founded in 1666 and ranked among the world's top 100 universities. The Facebook page is used to communicate with prospective students from around the world and to answer their questions about admission, scholarship and more.

Every year, we receive applications from 170 countries around the world from students who would like to receive a degree from a top-ranked university. If you are not a prospective student, we would appreciate if you could write your comments directly to your friends and not on our page.

As admins of the page, we need to spend hours deleting hundreds of comments to keep the page manageable, relevant and available for serious student questions. Thank you.”

It didn’t take long for social media to react to the same. Here are some reactions.