Super Tuesday: Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg endorse Joe Biden

Joe Biden appeared to be surging ahead in the heated Democratic Party's presidential race with the ex-US vice president picking up three key endorsements from former rivals on the eve of the "Super Tuesday" primaries, the most important day in the race for the White House.

Millions of voters from Maine to California headed to the polls on Super Tuesday, the delegate-rich prize in the fight for the Democratic presidential nomination that's shaping up as a contest between two starkly different visions for the party's future as it hurtles toward a November rematch with President Donald Trump.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has energized liberals and young voters, sought to pull away from the rest of the field, while former vice president Joe Biden hoped to ride a wave of momentum and endorsements to cement himself as the standard-bearer for the party's moderate wing.