 Sudan Tragedy: Drone Attack By Paramilitary Group In North Kordofan Kills At Least 24, Including 8 Children
PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Sudan Tragedy: Drone Attack By Paramilitary Group In North Kordofan Kills At Least 24, Including 8 Children | File Pic (Representative Image)

Cairo: A drone attack by a notorious paramilitary group hit a vehicle carrying displaced families in central Sudan Saturday, killing at least 24 people, including eight children, a doctors' group said.

The attack by the Rapid Support Forces occurred close to the city of Rahad in North Kordofan province, said the Sudan Doctors Network, which tracks the country's ongoing war.

The vehicle transported displaced people who fled fighting in the Dubeiker area of North Kordofan, the doctors' group said in a statement. Among the dead children were two infants, the group said.

The doctors' group urged the international community and rights organisations to "take immediate action to protect civilians and hold the RSF leadership directly accountable for these violations." There was no immediate comment from the RSF, which has been at war against the Sudanese military for control of the country for about three years.

Sudan plunged into chaos in April 2023 when a power struggle between the military and the RSF exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere in the country.

The devastating war has killed more than 40,000 people, according to U.N. figures, but aid groups say that is an undercount and the true number could be many times higher.

It created the world's largest humanitarian crisis with over 14 million people forced to flee their homes. It fueled disease outbreaks and pushed parts of the country into famine.

