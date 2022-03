Sri Lanka extends visas of Russian, Ukrainian tourists by 2 months

Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has decided to extend the visas of over 15,000 Russian and Ukrainian tourists in the South Asian country for two months.

The cabinet on Monday night approved the visa extension proposal by Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga over the tensions in Ukraine and agreed that the visa extension should be done without any charges.

According to Sri Lanka's Ministry of Tourism, there are currently 11,463 Russian and 3,993 Ukrainian tourists in the country.

ALSO READ COVID-19: Israel to open to unvaccinated tourists from March 1

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 01:30 PM IST