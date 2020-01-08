Spotted: Young stars in outskirts of Milky Way

Washington: Scientists have spotted a flock of young stars in the outskirts of the Milky Way, which is the home to some of the oldest stars of the galaxy. Spectral analysis suggests that young stars have an extragalactic origin. According to the insight, the stars have formed from two nearby dwarf galaxies known as Magellanic Clouds.

The discovery suggested that a stream of gas extending from the galaxies is about half as far from crashing into the Milky Way as previously thought. “This is a puny cluster of stars — less than a few thousand in total — but it has big implications beyond its local area of the Milky Way,” said the lead researcher Adrian Price-Whelan.

The identification of clusters of different stars is tricky because the Milky Way is full of radiant orbits. Determining which of the stars are actually clustered together needs precise measurements. The new cluster is younger and is aged 117 million-years-old and is present on the outskirts of the Milky Way Galaxy.

