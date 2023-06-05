South Korean woman's true crime obsession turns deadly; kills woman, dismembers her body 'out of curiosity' | Representative Image

Busan: A 23-year-old true crime enthusiast in South Korea, identified as Jung Yoo-Jung, has been arrested for the shocking murder and dismemberment of a woman. Several reports quoted that the accused was "curious" about how a murder felt like and thus committed the crime. Yoo-Jung was obsessed with true crime TV shows and books.

Curiosity Turns Deadly

Jung Yoo-Jung, a 23-year-old South Korean woman, has been indicted for murder after confessing to the brutal killing of an unsuspecting victim. Initially claiming the murder occurred during an argument, Jung later recanted and revealed that the crime was premeditated, fuelled by her intense fascination with murder as depicted in true crime media.

Obsession with True Crime

Investigations into Jung's activities uncovered a disturbing pattern of behaviour. For months leading up to the tragedy, she meticulously planned the murder while actively researching methods to conceal a body. Her browsing history revealed a deep immersion in true crime TV shows and borrowed books from a local library dedicated to crime-related literature.

Deceptive Strategy

To execute her heinous act, Jung posed as the mother of a ninth-grader seeking a private tutor through a smartphone app. Luring her victim to her home under the guise of a consultation, Jung arrived disguised as a student, wearing a school uniform. Once inside, she fatally stabbed the unsuspecting victim, leaving her lifeless body in her wake.

Cruel Cover-Up

After the murder, Jung resorted to extreme measures to avoid detection. She dismembered the body and meticulously packed parts of it into a suitcase. In an attempt to make the crime appear as a disappearance, she discarded the suitcase in a wooded area near a river. Furthermore, she retained the victim's mobile phone, ID card, and wallet, aiming to orchestrate the perfect crime.

Foiled by Suspicion

Jung's carefully crafted plan began to unravel when a vigilant taxi driver grew suspicious of the bloodstains on her belongings and promptly alerted the authorities. Police swiftly apprehended Jung and discovered evidence in her possession, including the blood-stained clothing.

Psychopathy and Remorse

As investigators delve deeper into Jung's psyche, they are examining the possibility of her being a psychopath. Her isolated lifestyle and unemployment status since high school graduation, five years ago, paint a picture of a loner and recluse. While Jung expressed remorse for her actions, authorities are conducting tests to ascertain her mental state.