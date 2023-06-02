Sakshi Murder Case: Delhi Police find knife Sahil used to kill 16-year-old lover

Accused Sahil | FPJ

Delhi: A massive development in the murder case of 16-year-old Sakshi in the Shahbad Dairy area as the Delhi police have recovered the knife allegedly used by 20-year-old Sahil to commit the barbaric act. The main accused in the murder investigation, Sahil had supposedly thrown the knife in the dark and fled Delhi. He was soon arrested by the police from Bulandshahar in UP.

According to a senior police officer, the court on Thursday prolonged the accused's police detention for a further three days. The officer said, "He was questioned once again, and at his request, the offending weapon was found.

Police reconstruct crime scene

Police added that the three companions of the victim, Bhawna, Ajay alias Jhabru, and Neetu, were also individually questioned and their accounts verified. Sahil was cross-examined since he repeatedly changed his answers, he said. The police claimed that the accused's path away from the crime site had been identified. They had reconstructed the crime scene on Wednesday.

On May 28, Sakshi (16) was fatally stabbed over 20 times and then beaten to death with a block of cement, according to Sahil. Her head was raptured, and she had 34 wounds on her body.

A relationship that turned toxic

According to the police, Sahil admitted to them during questioning that Sakshi's rejection of him in front of her friends and refusal to respond to him was the reason for his rage. According to the authorities, the two were involved in a relationship that had become toxic.

According to authorities, the investigation conducted so far has shown that Sahil was the only one involved in the crime; the accused also admitted to carrying it out by himself.