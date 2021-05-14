World

Updated on

South Korean President Moon Jae-in appoints Kim Boo-kyum as new Prime Minister

By IANS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has appointed a new Prime Minister, Kim Boo-kyum

South Koreas new Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum speaks to reporters as he arrives at the government complex in Seoul
South Koreas new Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum speaks to reporters as he arrives at the government complex in Seoul
AFP

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday appointed a new Prime Minister and four other ministers after a cabinet reshuffle last month for the final year of his five-year term.

Moon conferred the certificate of appointment on Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, a former four-term lawmaker who served as the Interior Minister in the first cabinet of the Moon government, according to the presidential Blue House.

During a ceremony held in the presidential complex, Moon also presented the certificates to Minister of Science and ICT Lim Hye-sook, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Moon Sung-wook, Minister of Employment and Labor An Kyung-duk and Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Noh Hyeong-ouk, reports Xinhua news agency. They were nominated for the posts after the ruling Democratic Party's rout in mayoral by-elections for the capital Seoul and the second biggest city of Busan in April.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in