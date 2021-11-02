South Korea reports highly pathogenic bird flu case in 7 months

Seoul: South Korea reported a highly infectious avian influenza case in a wild bird for the first time in seven months, leading to concerns over a possible transmission to poultry farms, the Agriculture Ministry informed on Tuesday.

The latest case was identified in the South Chungcheong Province's Cheonan city, which marks the first avian influenza infection since March 30 this year, as per the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The Ministry issued the 'red' warning and implemented stringent quarantine and safety measures like cordoning off a radius of 500 metres from where infections were found and restricting movement to and from nearby farms for 21 days, according to a report in Yonhap News Agency.

"This is the first confirmed case this season. It is necessary to thoroughly abide by anti-virus measures," a ministry official said.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza can lead to severe sickness and even death in poultry.

