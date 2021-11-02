e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

World

Updated on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 12:53 PM IST

South Korea reports highly pathogenic bird flu case in 7 months

Highly pathogenic avian influenza can cause severe illness and even death in poultry.
FPJ Web Desk
Representational Image |

Representational Image |

Advertisement

Seoul: South Korea reported a highly infectious avian influenza case in a wild bird for the first time in seven months, leading to concerns over a possible transmission to poultry farms, the Agriculture Ministry informed on Tuesday.

The latest case was identified in the South Chungcheong Province's Cheonan city, which marks the first avian influenza infection since March 30 this year, as per the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The Ministry issued the 'red' warning and implemented stringent quarantine and safety measures like cordoning off a radius of 500 metres from where infections were found and restricting movement to and from nearby farms for 21 days, according to a report in Yonhap News Agency.

"This is the first confirmed case this season. It is necessary to thoroughly abide by anti-virus measures," a ministry official said.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza can lead to severe sickness and even death in poultry.

With IANS Inputs

ALSO READ

COVID-19: Novavax's vaccine gets EUA in Indonesia; SII to sell it under 'Covovax' brand name

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 12:53 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal