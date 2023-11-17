South Korea Announces Ban on Dog Meat Consumption; Animal Rights Activists Welcome Move

Pixabay

In a move welcome by animal rights activists, South Korea said it would impose a ban on dog meat by the end of the year. The proposed legislation includes a three-year grace period, with a complete ban on dog meat scheduled for 2027. Government data reportedly indicated approximately 1,150 dog breeding farms, 34 slaughterhouses, 219 distribution companies, and 1,600 restaurants serving dog meat.

"It is time to put an end to social conflicts and controversies around dog meat consumption through the enactment of a special act to end it," Yu Eui-dong, the policy chief of the ruling People Power Party said. The government plans to introduce a bill this year, and the People Power expressing confidence that it will receive bipartisan support.

The controversial practice of consuming dog meat has faced criticism from animal rights activists globally, and opposition has been growing domestically, mainly among the younger population. First lady Kim Keon Hee, along with President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been a vocal critic of dog meat consumption and has adopted stray dogs.

Past attempts to pass anti-dog meat bills faced opposition from those within the industry, citing concerns about the livelihoods of farmers and restaurant owners. While the consumption of dog meat has diminished in South Korea, it persists among some older individuals and in specific restaurants.

Animal rights groups, including Humane Society International, have welcomed the potential ban, calling it "a dream come true for all of us who have campaigned so hard to end this cruelty."