'Something extremely bogus is going on': Elon Musk after testing positive and negative for COVID-19 on same day

San Francisco: SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that he tested positive for Covid-19 and then negative on the same day.

Musk, who is having symptoms of a "typical cold" and "nothing unusual so far," did four tests on Thursday.

"Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for Covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD," tweeted Musk, who is known for his cavalier attitude towards the disease.