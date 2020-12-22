Singapore gets Asia's first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses

Singapore: Singapore has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, making it the first country in Asia to take the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech as it plans to inoculate its 5.7 million people by the third quarter of 2021.

The first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine landed in Singapore on Monday, The Straits Times reported.

Singapore is one of the first few countries to approve and get COVID-19 vaccines. Others that have approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are Britain, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Bahrain and Qatar. Britain, the US and Canada are already carrying out vaccination exercises.

The vaccines were received by Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung and were taken to a cold-chain facility for storage and ground transportation. Ong assured that the city-state has the capabilities to make sure the process is secure.

Singapore also wants to become a COVID-19 vaccine distribution hub for the region, Ong said. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on December 14 that Singapore authorities had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for pandemic use and that the first shipment would arrive by end-December.

The vaccine shipment comes a week before Singapore is set to go into Phase 3 of its reopening on December 28.