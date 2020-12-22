'Owe a lot to scientists and researchers’: US President-elect Joe Biden receives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot

US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Th entire process was broadcast live as officials seek to reassure the American people about the safe nature of the new vaccine.

"Today, I received the COVID-19 vaccine. To the scientists and researchers who worked tirelessly to make this possible — thank you. We owe you an awful lot. And to the American people — know there is nothing to worry about. When the vaccine is available, I urge you to take it," Biden summed up in a tweet, sharing a photo of himself receiving the shot.