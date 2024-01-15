Singapore: Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Bike, Indian Girl Dies In Accident (Video)

Representative Photo

Singapore, January 15: A 17-year-old Indian national died and three others were injured when a bus travelling from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur collided with a motorcycle and burst into flames. The bus, with 28 passengers onboard, was travelling along the northbound side of the North-South Expressway on January 13 at about 3.50 am, according to a Channel News Asia report.

Alor Gajah District Police Chief Superintendent Arshad Abu said the Indian girl suffered burns and was pronounced dead while receiving treatment. Her body has been sent to Melaka Hospital for a post-mortem, police said.

Three Other Passengers Injured

The three injured passengers, who were trapped in the back seat of the bus and suffered burns, were taken to Alor Gajah Hospital for treatment. The injured passengers are family members, with one of them a Singaporean, the police chief told CNA.

According to police investigation, the bus crashed into the motorcycle and dragged it for a few metres before the bus caught fire. The motorcycle was on the road due to an earlier accident, when a 21-year-old motorcyclist lost control of it.