Shocking Video: Ukraine Man Detonates Grenades During Village Council Meeting; 1 Dead, 26 Injured

Kyiv: At least one person was killed and 26 people were injured after a man detonated grenades during a village council meeting in Ukraine on Friday (December 15).

The shocking act was caught on camera.

Location of the incident: Zakarpattia

The location where the incident took place happened in Zakarpattia. The building where the meeting was held and the man detonated grenades is a building that belongs to Keretsky village council, as per Ukrainian news agency Interfax.

Identity of the accused

The accused man who detonated the grenades leading to the death of one person and injuring over two dozen people is reportedly the deputy of the village council.

Shocking video

In the video that has surfaced, it can be seen that the accused enters the room calmly. Other people are seated in the room at this moment.

He then calls the people sitting inside the room, who at this point are busy in the discussion. The accused then puts his hands in the pockets and nonchalantly tosses two grenades on the floor.

He then detonates the grenades resulting in blasts taking place inside the meeting room.

Suddenly, cries for help and voices of agony can be heard. Amid all the chaos and confusion, the cries and yelling continues as people shout for help. There is smoke all over in the room, as can be seen in the video.

Investigation underway

It is not clear if the man who detonated the grenades survived. The police is investigating the matter and more details are awaited.