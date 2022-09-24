Shinzo Abe's State Funeral to be more costlier Than Queen Elizabeth

Shinzo Abe |

New Delhi: The funeral of Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe's funeral is under heavy criticism due to the amount of money that will be spent on it. The Japan government is likely to spent 1.66 billion yen, which is about to take place next week, will be expensive than Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, on which the amount of 1.3 billion yen was spent, media reports stated.

As per the reports, the Japanese government will spend over 1.66 billion yen on the entire event on the Shizo Abe's funeral who was assassinated in July.

This event has caught criticism and controversy as the agitations and protests are being called against the event. The People have also expressed concern as Japan has already spent $13 billion, which is double the budget estimated for Tokyo Olympics.

A Tokyo-based event organiser Murayama was appointed to organise Abe's funeral.

A media report in The Guardian stated that the Japanese government had allotted the estimated cost of the state funeral at 250 million yen. It quoted chief cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, stating that around 800 million yen is expected to be spent on the police and security, and over 600 million yen will be spent on hosting the dignitaries. In total, the bill for the state funeral could reach up to 1.7 billion yen, the report added.

Meanwhile, opposing the plans to hold a state funeral the Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe, a man had recently set himself ablazed near the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

