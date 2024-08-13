Sheikh Hasina's India Stay Will Not Affect Indo-Bangladesh Ties, Says Key Interim Government Adviser

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | File pic

Mohammed Touhid Husain, Foreign Affairs Adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, has said that former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's prolonged stay in India will not affect ties between the two countries. His remarks came on Monday (August 12) when he was asked about bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh.

"This is a hypothetical question. If someone stays in a country why the relations with that particular country would be affected? There is no reason for that," he said as quoted by Press Trust of India.

He emphasised that bilateral ties are a larger matter

"Friendship does not exist if the interest is hurt." he said as he stressed India and Bangladesh indeed have mutual interests.

"India has its interests, and Bangladesh has its interests"

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post and fled the country last week. Her departure came after weeks of violent mass protests against quotas in government jobs. It was being reported that Hasina would opt for political asylum in the UK. But she flew first to India where she at the time of publishing of this story. Her location in India has been kept secret.

As the violence broke out in weeks before her resignation, Hasina handled the situation in the country in a hard-handed manner. This resulted in deaths of hundreds the anger over which further deteriorated the situation.

'Second liberation'

Hussain criticised Awami League regime for what he called were human rights abuses.

"However, the sheer power of people ultimately led to the fall of all authoritarian regimes," he said, calling the events a 'second liberation'.

Hussain said that the interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was committed to fulfilling expectations of Bangladeshi people. He expressed confidence that the international community would continue to support the interim government and citizens of Bangladesh.