 Australia: Broken Hill-Bound Rex Flight's Engine Catches Fire Moments Before Take Off At Adelaide Airport; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldAustralia: Broken Hill-Bound Rex Flight's Engine Catches Fire Moments Before Take Off At Adelaide Airport; VIDEO

Australia: Broken Hill-Bound Rex Flight's Engine Catches Fire Moments Before Take Off At Adelaide Airport; VIDEO

A fire broke out in the engine of a Rex flight at the Adelaide International Airport on Wednesday.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Broken Hill-Bound Rex Flight's Engine Catches Fire Moments Before Take Off At Adelaide Airport (Screengrab) | Instagram/@7newsaustralia

Adelaide: A fire broke out in the engine of a Rex flight at the Adelaide International Airport on Wednesday, October 8. The incident took place when the Rex flight, ZL4818, was about to leave Adelaide for Broken Hill.

Panic gripped the passengers on board the flight after smoke started billowing out from the left engine.

Notably, A fault indicator signalled a problem with the left engine, reported 7 News. According to reports, the engine was shut, but fuel inside it caught fire. The incident was caught on camera, and a terrifying video also surfaced online.

The video taken from inside the plane shows smoke and flames billowing out of the engine. The plane was immediately evacuated, and all passengers are reported to be safe. They were taken back to the terminal, while the plane was returned to its bay.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex, Nifty Soar Buoyed By Mixed Movement In Key Stocks On Dalal Street; Titan, Infosys Lead The Rally
Sensex, Nifty Soar Buoyed By Mixed Movement In Key Stocks On Dalal Street; Titan, Infosys Lead The Rally
Living In Cuffe Parade & Want To Catch A Flight From CSMIA T2? Here's How You Can Reach Faster With Mumbai Metro 3
Living In Cuffe Parade & Want To Catch A Flight From CSMIA T2? Here's How You Can Reach Faster With Mumbai Metro 3
Australia: Broken Hill-Bound Rex Flight's Engine Catches Fire Moments Before Take Off At Adelaide Airport; VIDEO
Australia: Broken Hill-Bound Rex Flight's Engine Catches Fire Moments Before Take Off At Adelaide Airport; VIDEO
'Main Upar Jaa Raha Hu': Rohit Sharma's Fun Moment At CEAT Cricket Awards 2025 Steals Limelight; Video
'Main Upar Jaa Raha Hu': Rohit Sharma's Fun Moment At CEAT Cricket Awards 2025 Steals Limelight; Video

“This morning, a Rex plane due to depart to Broken Hill reported a fault while on the runway and the plane was taken back to its bay,” an Adelaide Airport spokesperson said, as quoted by the media house.

Read Also
US: Cargo Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Miami Airport After One Of Its Engines Catches Fire...
article-image

After the incident, the runway was reportedly closed for 20 minutes. "This impacted operations with the runway closed for about 20 minutes. Normal operations resumed at 8am," the official added.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A similar incident occurred in August this year when an international cargo flight from Kuala Lumpur escaped a potential disaster in Chennai. , after one of the aircraft’s engines caught fire during landing. Airport officials told PTI that flames were spotted in the fourth engine shortly before touchdown, but the pilots maintained control and completed the landing without declaring an emergency.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Australia: Broken Hill-Bound Rex Flight's Engine Catches Fire Moments Before Take Off At Adelaide...

Australia: Broken Hill-Bound Rex Flight's Engine Catches Fire Moments Before Take Off At Adelaide...

‘How To Kill My Friend’: 13-Year-Old Raises Weird Query To ChatGPT, Ends Up In Jail

‘How To Kill My Friend’: 13-Year-Old Raises Weird Query To ChatGPT, Ends Up In Jail

Canadian PM Mark Carney Praises Donald Trump For Bringing 'Peace’ Between India & Pakistan - VIDEO

Canadian PM Mark Carney Praises Donald Trump For Bringing 'Peace’ Between India & Pakistan - VIDEO

British PM Keir Starmer Joins His Business Delegation For Photo At London's Heathrow Airport Ahead...

British PM Keir Starmer Joins His Business Delegation For Photo At London's Heathrow Airport Ahead...

Video: 22-Yr-Old Gujarat Student Narrates Ordeal After Being Captured By Ukraine While Fighting For...

Video: 22-Yr-Old Gujarat Student Narrates Ordeal After Being Captured By Ukraine While Fighting For...