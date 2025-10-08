Australia: Broken Hill-Bound Rex Flight's Engine Catches Fire Moments Before Take Off At Adelaide Airport; VIDEO

Broken Hill-Bound Rex Flight's Engine Catches Fire Moments Before Take Off At Adelaide Airport (Screengrab) | Instagram/@7newsaustralia

Adelaide: A fire broke out in the engine of a Rex flight at the Adelaide International Airport on Wednesday, October 8. The incident took place when the Rex flight, ZL4818, was about to leave Adelaide for Broken Hill.

Panic gripped the passengers on board the flight after smoke started billowing out from the left engine.

Notably, A fault indicator signalled a problem with the left engine, reported 7 News. According to reports, the engine was shut, but fuel inside it caught fire. The incident was caught on camera, and a terrifying video also surfaced online.

The video taken from inside the plane shows smoke and flames billowing out of the engine. The plane was immediately evacuated, and all passengers are reported to be safe. They were taken back to the terminal, while the plane was returned to its bay.

“This morning, a Rex plane due to depart to Broken Hill reported a fault while on the runway and the plane was taken back to its bay,” an Adelaide Airport spokesperson said, as quoted by the media house.

After the incident, the runway was reportedly closed for 20 minutes. "This impacted operations with the runway closed for about 20 minutes. Normal operations resumed at 8am," the official added.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A similar incident occurred in August this year when an international cargo flight from Kuala Lumpur escaped a potential disaster in Chennai. , after one of the aircraft’s engines caught fire during landing. Airport officials told PTI that flames were spotted in the fourth engine shortly before touchdown, but the pilots maintained control and completed the landing without declaring an emergency.