US: Cargo Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Miami Airport After One Of Its Engines Catches Fire Mid-Air; Visuals Surface

A cargo plane from Atlas Air had to make an emergency landing at Miami International Airport in the US on Friday after one of its engines caught fire soon after takeoff. Atlas Air said the crew followed safety procedures and safely landed the plane. Currenty, the airline is examining reasons behind the fire.
Purported videos of the incident posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed flames coming out of the left side of the plane while it was flying. The plane was a Boeing 747-8 with four General Electric GEnx engines.
None injured
As per early reports nobody was injured in the incident. It's not clear how many people were on the plane.
A few days ago, a JetBlue flight to California had to stop taking off from New York's JFK Airport because of a fire on board. The crew saw flames and told the control tower around 8:30 pm. All 180 passengers got off the plane so that firefighters could put out the flames and fix any technical problems.