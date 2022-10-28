Indigo plane on fire at Delhi airport, take-off aborted | Twitter

IndiGo's flight 6E-2131 (Delhi to Bangalore) was grounded at Delhi airport after a suspected spark in the aircraft, ANI reported.

The sparks from the aircraft were caught on camera by a panic-stricken flyer.

IndiGo in its statement said, "An aircraft operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore) experienced a technical issue while on take-off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the takeoff and aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate aircraft is being arranged."

Indigo 6E 2131



Scary experience on Delhi runway!



This was supposed to be a take off video but this happened. #indigo pic.twitter.com/6kcKCSVLOh — Priyanka Kumar (@PriyankaaKumarr) October 28, 2022

IndiGo has a fleet of more than 275 planes and flies to 26 international destinations. It is also the country's largest domestic airline with a market share of 57.7 per cent in September.

On Thursday, a Boeing aircraft of Akasa Air landed safely after suffering a bird hit on its way to Delhi airport, said airport officials.

On October 15, a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight returned to Mumbai airport due to a burning smell in the cabin, which later turned out to be due to a bird strike.