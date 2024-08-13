'Monster Is Gone': Bangladesh Interim Leader Muhammad Yunus Over Sheikh Hasina's Political Fall

Muhammad Yunus | YouTube/@MuhammadYunus

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus - who is currently spearheading the Bangladesh's interim government- praised the students whos protest led the outster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

During the meeting with students, Yunus gave credit to students for fall of Hasina government on Sunday night saying, because of the student-led revolution the whole government collapsed."

"I said (to the students), 'I respect you... I admire you. What you have done is absolutely unparalleled... and because you ordered me to do this (to take charge of the interim administration) I accept...'," NDTV quoted Yunus as saying.

Two of the students, who spearheaded the protest against Sheikh Hasina government, Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, have been inducted in 16-member advisory council led by Muhammad Yunus.

Yunus was awarded Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his microfinance initiative which pulled lakhs of people in Bangladesh out of extreme poverty.

The 'banker to the poor', as Muhammad Yunus is fondly called, has been a Sheikh Hasina critic and more than 200 cases have been filed against him during her rule as PM. Nobel laureates across the world have called it 'judicial harassment'.

According to reports, Yunus also defended the resignation of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and head of Bangladesh's central bank. He said resignations were conducted leagally.

The Monster Is Gone: Yunus

After the meeting with students, Yunus stated, "At last, this moment marks the end of the monster," in reference to former PM Sheikh Hasina, who left the country following violent protests.

However, Bangladesh's interim government head cautioned the interim government that public support is not endless and that they will encounter tough choices moving forward. "Once you begin making decisions, some will appreciate them, and others will not," he stated. "...that's just how things work."