 Saudi Policeman Roughly Pulls Up Woman, Assaults Egyptian Pilgrim During Umrah; Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Netizens criticised the incident as contrary to Islamic principles of compassion and respect, with several commentators alleging that such behaviour has become recurrent during large gatherings like Hajj and Umrah.

AditiUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
Makkah: A viral video of a Saudi policeman assaulting a woman and an Egyptian citizen near the Masjid al-Haram during Umrah has drawn criticism online, with netizens calling for urgent intervention from both Egyptian and Saudi authorities.

The incident, captured inside the Holy Mosque in Makkah, raised concerns over the treatment of pilgrims and respect for human dignity at Islam’s holiest site.

Video Shows Security Forces Roughly Handling Pilgrims

The 59-second video, shows Saudi security personnel roughly handling male and female pilgrims dressed in ihram near the Grand Mosque. Muslim communities on social media questioned such conduct in a sacred space, expressing their collective anger over the incident.

Netizens criticised the incident as contrary to Islamic principles of compassion and respect, with several commentators alleging that such behaviour has become recurrent during large gatherings like Hajj and Umrah. Many users urged the authorities to enforce humane conduct standards, particularly when dealing with foreign visitors.

Have a look at some reactions here:

In response, the Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah Security confirmed the arrest of an individual “who appeared in video content violating the instructions and regulations followed in the Grand Mosque.” The force added that “necessary legal procedures were completed."

Previous Altercation at Prophet’s Mosque in March

A similar controversy erupted on March 29 after a video from the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah showed a woman slapping a Saudi security officer, who retaliated before other guards intervened. Saudi Gazette later reported that the incident was investigated and found to have taken place when the woman used an unauthorised walkway and struck the officer first.

The Saudi General Directorate of Public Security confirmed that legal measures were taken and reiterated that assaults against security personnel performing their duties at the holy sites would not be tolerated.

