 San Ramon Smash-And-Grab: 20 Men Armed With Guns, Hammers Ransack Jewellers, Store To Reopen After Police Action | VIDEO
The incident occurred on September 22 at Heller Jewellers on Bollinger Canyon Road. According to San Ramon Police, nearly two dozen suspects, some armed with guns, rushed into the store.

AditiUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
San Ramon Smash-And-Grab: 20 Men Armed With Guns, Hammers Ransack Jewellers, Store To Reopen After Police Action | VIDEO | YouTube screengrab

California: A San Ramon jewellery store targeted in a violent smash-and-grab raid will reopen this weekend, just a few days after more than 20 suspects stormed the business in a coordinated robbery caught on surveillance cameras.

The incident occurred on September 22 at Heller Jewellers on Bollinger Canyon Road. According to San Ramon Police, nearly two dozen suspects, some armed with guns, rushed into the store. Armed with hammers and pickaxes, they smashed glass display cases and seized jewellery in a matter of seconds.

Here's a CCTV footage of the incident:

According to a report by Fox KTVU, the police revealed that one suspect fired a gun at the front door to clear the way for the group to escape. The suspects fled to waiting vehicles in the City Center Bishop Ranch valet parking area. Officers briefly gave chase but stopped to allow air units to track the cars as they moved into Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

Several individuals were later detained in Oakland and Dublin, including 27-year-old Jimmy Ray and his brother Michael Ray. No injuries were reported, though police initially said shots had been fired inside the store.

This is the second multimillion-dollar robbery to hit Heller Jewellers in recent years.

Jewellery store's statement

In a message on social media, the store thanked the community for its support, confirming that it would reopen on Saturday. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing by us,” the owners wrote.

Meanwhile, local activists and officials plan to hold a rally outside the store on Thursday morning. Dublin’s mayor will join the Coalition for Community Engagement and advocacy group Asians Unite in calling for stronger protections for small businesses.

Edward Escobar, founder of the coalition, said the robbery highlighted a wider threat, “Our local businesses are under siege. This is not just about one store – it’s about the safety and survival of entire communities.”

