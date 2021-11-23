e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 06:07 PM IST

Russia's stance on Palestine remains unchanged, says President Vladimir Putin

Making a note on the Palestinian issue, Russian President Vladimir Putin re-assured President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas that the settlement of the Palestinian problem remains the same, as decided at the UN body.
Russian President Vladimir Putin | REUTERS Photo

Moscow: Russia's stance on Palestine remains the same, President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told his counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, adding that Moscow believes that all issues need to be resolved based on past decisions of the United Nations Security Council.

"The position of Russia on the Palestinian issue, on the settlement of the Palestinian problem, remains unchanged. The Palestinian problem must be resolved in accordance with previous decisions at the level of the United Nations Security Council. On a just basis that takes into account the interests of all people who live there," Putin said during a meeting with Abbas in Sochi.

The Russian president added that Moscow will work in this direction despite difficulties that may arise.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 06:16 PM IST
