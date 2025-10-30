Russian President Vladimir Putin Announces Successful Test Of Nuclear-Capable Underwater Drone Poseidon, Calls It Unmatched In Speed And Depth

Russian President Vladimir Putin | X

Moscow: Russia has successfully conducted a test of its advanced nuclear-capable underwater drone, Poseidon, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday, RT reported.

Speaking during a visit to a military hospital in Moscow, Putin confirmed that the trials of the Poseidon system were carried out on Tuesday. "When it comes to speed and depth, there is nothing comparable to this unmanned vehicle anywhere in the world, and it is unlikely to appear anytime soon," the Russian President said.

Putin added that the Poseidon currently has "no interception methods" underscoring its strategic importance to Russia's defence capabilities.

"For the first time, we succeeded not only in launching it from a submarine using its booster engine, but also in activating its nuclear power unit, which provided energy to the vehicle for a certain period. This is a tremendous success," Putin stated.

According to him, the capabilities of Poseidon "significantly exceed the power of even our most promising Sarmat intercontinental-range missile."

First unveiled in 2018, the Poseidon is described by Russian media as a deep-sea unmanned vehicle equipped with a nuclear propulsion system that allows for virtually unlimited range. The drone, reportedly measuring around 20 meters in length and weighing about 100 tons, can reach speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour and dive to depths exceeding 1,000 meters, RT reported.

Putin announced that Russia conducted tests of the "Poseidon" underwater vehicle yesterday.



He stated that the "Poseidon" is equipped with a nuclear power unit. pic.twitter.com/PUmPQ93htw — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 29, 2025

This development comes within a week of the successful test of the nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile test by Moscow, which US President Donald Trump described as "inappropriate" and advised Putin to focus on ending the conflict with Ukraine.

"I don't think it's an appropriate thing for Putin to be saying either. By the way, he ought to get the war ended. A war that should have taken one week is now in its fourth year. That's what he ought to do instead of testing missiles," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin has also signed a law terminating the already defunct plutonium disposal agreement with the United States, aimed at limiting production of nuclear weapons-grade material, RT reported.

The agreement, signed in September 2000, required both Russia and the United States to dispose of 34 tons of weapons-grade plutonium that was no longer needed for military purposes.

