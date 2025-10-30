From Tariffs To TikTok: Key Highlights From Donald Trump–Xi Jinping Talks In South Korea

US President Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan. | X

Busan: US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded their high-stakes meeting in the South Korean port city of Busan on Thursday, October 30, marking their first in-person dialogue since Trump’s return to the White House.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit and were closely watched for their potential to reshape global trade dynamics.

Below are the key highlights from the meeting:

1. First Trump–Xi Face-to-Face Since 2019

The meeting in Busan was the leaders’ first direct encounter in six years. Both sides sought to stabilise deteriorating relations strained by tariffs, technology restrictions, and conflicting economic visions.

2. Trump Calls Xi a 'Tough Negotiator'

Ahead of the talks, Trump described Xi as a “very tough negotiator” and said he anticipated a “very successful meeting.” The comment signalled the US intent to negotiate from a position of strength while acknowledging China's influence on global trade.

3. Xi Urges Cooperation, Calls for Partnership

Xi Jinping opened the talks with a call for cooperation, saying that China and the US “should be partners and friends.” He said the two powers could “jointly shoulder responsibility as major countries” and deliver outcomes beneficial to the world.

4. Trade Deal 'Could Be' Signed

When asked if a trade agreement would be signed during the meeting, Trump responded, “Could be. We all have a great understanding.” The brief remark hinted at possible progress but offered no confirmation of a breakthrough.

5. Tariff and Technology Disputes

Central to the discussions were US import tariffs on Chinese goods and restrictions on high-end semiconductor exports, including those used in artificial intelligence. China has retaliated with limits on rare earth exports vital to global manufacturing.

6. TikTok and Tech Regulation Discussed

Officials from both sides also addressed the future of TikTok’s operations in the US, where the app has faced renewed scrutiny. The talks reportedly touched on data security and the broader issue of cross-border technology regulation.

7. South Korea’s Diplomatic Balancing Act

As host nation, South Korea found itself navigating between its key ally, the US, and major trading partner, China. President Lee Jae Myung sought to present Seoul as a bridge for constructive dialogue between the two powers.

8. Trump Orders Nuclear Weapons Testing Before Meeting

Hours before his meeting with Xi, Trump announced on social media that he had directed the Department of War to begin nuclear weapons testing “on an equal basis” with other countries. The move drew international attention and added weight to the talks.

9. APEC Leaders Talk On Trade

The Trump–Xi meeting unfolded as APEC leaders debated trade and economic cooperation amid mounting protectionism. Analysts said that while consensus on free trade was unlikely, diplomacy remained the summit’s core objective.

10. No Public Statements After Talks

Both Trump and Xi departed the meeting without making formal comments, leaving analysts to speculate on whether the discussions produced concrete outcomes or simply set the stage for further negotiation.