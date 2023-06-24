Russian Opposition Posts Picture Of Shirtless Putin With ‘Breasts’ On Twitter, Later Says 'Account Hacked'

Soon after the Russian mercenary group Wagner launched 'armed mutiny' against the nation's military establishment and President Vladimir Putin, the official Twitter account of the opposition Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) shared a manipulated image of Putin depicting him with "breasts," accompanied by derogatory comments referring to him as a woman. However, it was subsequently revealed that the account had been compromised and hacked.

Along with Putin’s photo, the caption read, “Official commentary of artificial intelligence Vladimir Zhirinovsky in connection with recent events: Putin is a woman."

In a tweet, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the Chairman of the LDPR, addressed the situation and confirmed that the party's official account had been subjected to a hacking incident. He assured that appropriate measures were being taken to regain control and restore access to the channel.

“The LDPR team is forced to report that unknown attackers have gained unauthorised access to our Twitter account. We are taking this incident very seriously and are taking all necessary steps to restore access to our channel,” Zhirinovsky wrote on his social media handle.

As of the time of reporting, the tweet had not been removed.

Following the Kremlin's accusation of armed mutiny against Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, he claimed that his fighters had entered Russia from Ukraine. Prigozhin expressed his determination to undertake any required actions to overthrow the military leadership in Moscow, stating that his forces would annihilate any obstacles in their path.