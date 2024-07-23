 Russia: Woman Miraculously Walks Away With Minor Injuries After Falling From 13th Floor In Novosibirsk (Video)
Video capturing moment of fall that took place in Novosibirsk, at 49/1 Aviation Street has surfaced on social media

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Novosibirsk: In a miraculous incident that has come to light from Russia, a 22-year-old woman fell from a high-rise building, yet fortunately walked away safely with just a few minor injuries. A video capturing the moment of fall has surfaced on social media. Reports said that in Novosibirsk, at 49/1 Aviation Street, a Siberian woman fell from a window on the 13th floor of a skyscraper on July 18. The 22-year-old fell onto the lawn in front of the building.

What's more fortunate yet surprising is that as per a report of a Russian news agency, the woman got hold of her self within moments and could comfortably walk towards the ambulance independently. Russian media reports said that the 22-year-old had bruised lungs, and not a single fracture was found. In the video, it could be clearly seen that the woman falls and bands on the grassy surface of the lawn and quickly gets up to get hold of her self.

Similar incident on July 16 in Maharashtra

This is in stark contrast to an incident that was reported in Maharashtra last week. In a shocking incident that was reported in Maharashtra on July 16, a woman died after accidentally falling off from third floor of a complex in Dombivali. The incident took place in a complex called Globe State in Vikas Naka area on Dombivli East Kalyan Sheel Road. The deceased was identified as Naginadevi Manjiram worked there as a cleaner.

TRAGIC: Woman Dies After Accidentally Falling Off Third Floor Of Complex In Maharashtra's Dombivli;...
Watch the video of Maharashtra incident here

Naginadevi who lived with her family at Tata Naka, Piswali was on duty at Globe State. Local media reports said that she along with her group of colleagues were standing near the protective wall of the lobby of the complex and were enjoying their break time. In the video it could be seen that the Naginadevi appears to be pushed by a man identified as Bunty who also ended up falling from the third floor along with her. While Bunty was saved, Naginadevi couldn't be saved.

